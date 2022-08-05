Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys £63,000 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXTGet Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($77,196.42).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 30th, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 37,687 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.71 ($15,239.20).
  • On Monday, May 30th, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 140,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($66,903.57).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOXT stock opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Foxtons Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30.02 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of £132.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2,090.00.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.