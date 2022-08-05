Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Buys £63,000 in Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £63,000 ($77,196.42).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 37,687 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.71 ($15,239.20).

On Monday, May 30th, Nigel Rich CBE acquired 140,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($66,903.57).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Shares of FOXT stock opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.51) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Foxtons Group plc has a one year low of GBX 30.02 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The firm has a market cap of £132.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2,090.00.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

Foxtons Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

