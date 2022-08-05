Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $383.10 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fox Factory by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.