Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Price Performance

FORD opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

