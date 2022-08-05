Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.11. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

