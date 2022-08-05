Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 5,149.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $23,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.61. 6,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,319. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.