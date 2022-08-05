ForTube (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.80 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ForTube

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

