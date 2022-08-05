Forsta AP Fonden Sells 900 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Chubb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.45. 21,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,968. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $169.31 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

