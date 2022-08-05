Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 22,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 693,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.