Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.28. 1,448,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,942,380. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

