Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after buying an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.47. 92,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

