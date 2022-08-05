Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $93.09. 145,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

