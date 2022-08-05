Forsta AP Fonden Has $23.89 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $23,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 744,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,804,000 after buying an additional 69,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 119,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

