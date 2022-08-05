Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after acquiring an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.49. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

