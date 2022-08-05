Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Target were worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.51. 84,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

