Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 9,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $25,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Express by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 4,232.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.38. 118,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

