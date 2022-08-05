Formation Fi (FORM) Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $181,604.86 and $167,449.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00639031 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.

Formation Fi Coin Trading

