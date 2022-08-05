Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 16,150 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of PSTX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. 48,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,633. The company has a market cap of $242.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.52. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.