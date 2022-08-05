Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 123 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $618.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $600.06 and its 200-day moving average is $635.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

