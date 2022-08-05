Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of MBB stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.59. 24,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,441. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.35. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.