Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Fluor Trading Down 7.2 %

FLR stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 135,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,843. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

