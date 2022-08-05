Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 396,408 shares changing hands.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Company Profile



Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner.

Featured Articles

