Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX) Insider Purchases A$206,400.00 in Stock

Flexiroam Limited (ASX:FRX – Get Rating) insider Tat Seng Koh bought 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,400.00 ($145,352.11).
Flexiroam Limited engages in the telecommunications and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity business worldwide. The company offers mobile data plans, coverages, and the Flexiroam app. It also provides e-SIM capable solutions supporting a range of IoT solutions, including low data usage IoT applications.
