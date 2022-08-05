FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FLT. Citigroup increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.70.

FLT traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

