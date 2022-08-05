Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 5.8%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.78. 182,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,693,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FSR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fisker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.