Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.06% from the company’s previous close.

FSR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

FSR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,121. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fisker has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fisker by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fisker by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

