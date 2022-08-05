First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CIO John Emery Sawyer Buys 925 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $25,243.25. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $260.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,397,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at $4,512,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 284.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Western Financial Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Western Financial to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

