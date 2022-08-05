First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.49

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $14.84. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 46,466 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
