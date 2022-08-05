First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.49

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.49 and traded as high as $14.84. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 46,466 shares changing hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 150,536 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 819,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after buying an additional 125,085 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

