First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) CEO Buys $10,636.43 in Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) CEO William W. Harrod acquired 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.01 per share, with a total value of $10,636.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,422.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Capital Stock Performance

FCAP opened at $30.55 on Friday. First Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FCAP. StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.