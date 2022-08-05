First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne Buys 5,000 Shares

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) Director Gerald L. Kilcoyne acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,957.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

First Business Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. 27,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $281.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $35.92.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

