Finning International (TSE:FTT) Issues Earnings Results

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16, reports. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion.
Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$28.54 on Friday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.76. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
