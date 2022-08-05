finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.15 Per Share

finnCap Group plc (LON:FCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from finnCap Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

finnCap Group Stock Up 7.8 %

LON FCAP traded up GBX 1.23 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 16.85 ($0.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.89. finnCap Group has a twelve month low of GBX 14 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 39 ($0.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.25.

finnCap Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It also provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; acting as corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis; and general advice on strategic options.

