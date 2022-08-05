Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 93,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 58,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Figure Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FACA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Figure Acquisition Corp. I

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.