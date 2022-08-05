FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.60. FIGS shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 28,760 shares.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIGS Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -92.00, a P/E/G ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

