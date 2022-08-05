Fidelity European Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 3.08 (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fidelity European Trust Stock Performance
LON FEV remained flat at GBX 301 ($3.69) during trading on Friday. 661,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,993. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 287.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 296.48. Fidelity European Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 256.50 ($3.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 384.25 ($4.71).
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
