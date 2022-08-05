Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and traded as high as C$8.59. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of C$223.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
See Also
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.