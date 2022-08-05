Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.77

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.77 and traded as high as C$8.59. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$8.59, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$223.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:FRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

