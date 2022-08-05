FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE FDX opened at $236.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.03. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $282.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

