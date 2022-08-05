FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

FD Technologies (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

FD Technologies stock opened at GBX 1,984 ($24.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £555.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,918.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,040.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,953.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.17. FD Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276.14 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,620 ($32.10).

In other news, insider Virginia Gambale bought 2,719 shares of FD Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,839 ($22.53) per share, with a total value of £50,002.41 ($61,269.95).

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

