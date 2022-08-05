Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.42.

NASDAQ:FATE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 79,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,347. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 371.73% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,646,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

