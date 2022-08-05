FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FARO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 2,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $83.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,350,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after buying an additional 192,104 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,141,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

