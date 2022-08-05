FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Given New $40.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
FARO has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
FARO Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ FARO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 2,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,455. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $83.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies Company Profile
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
