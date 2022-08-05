Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $546.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $11.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,613. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.69 and a 200-day moving average of $433.74.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

