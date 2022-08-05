Factom (FCT) Tops One Day Volume of $2,326.00

Factom (FCT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $2,326.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Factom has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,391,689 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
