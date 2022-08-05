Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (FACE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Faceter has a market cap of $365,394.56 and $17,338.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

