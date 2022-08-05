Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on XOM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 4.2 %

XOM opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $38,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

