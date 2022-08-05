Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.77. 7,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,153. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.