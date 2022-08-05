Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $102.20, but opened at $108.99. Expedia Group shares last traded at $103.56, with a volume of 51,505 shares.

The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.