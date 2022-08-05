Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $102.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,197,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,304. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,146 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 67,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $183.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

