Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $183.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Expedia Group stock opened at $102.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

