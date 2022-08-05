eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.
eXp World Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43.
eXp World Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 43.24%.
Insider Transactions at eXp World
Institutional Trading of eXp World
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eXp World (EXPI)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.