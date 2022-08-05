eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

eXp World Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.53. eXp World has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

Institutional Trading of eXp World

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $632,616,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 538,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,932,346 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,424,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in eXp World by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 697,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.