ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.14.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $170.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.20. ExlService has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,631,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after purchasing an additional 216,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

