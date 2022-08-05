Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $51.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 253,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,492,017 shares.The stock last traded at $45.36 and had previously closed at $45.06.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.
In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
